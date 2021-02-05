7-Eleven Malaysia bags Platinum Award in retail category at Putra Brands Awards 2020

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Malaysia wins Platinum Award in retail category at the Putra Brand Awards 2020. — Picture courtesy of 7-Eleven Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Malaysia clinched the prestigious Platinum Award in the retail category at the Putra Brand Awards 2020.

The attainment of the award marks the sixth consecutive time the brand has been recognised at Putra Brand Awards since 2015.

7-Eleven in a statement said the recognition was a significant win for them as it demonstrates customers’ trust and confidence in the brand, solidifying its position as a top retailer as it delivers on its brand promise of being “Always There For You”.

Now in its 11th year, the distinguished Putra Brand Awards is an annual event which recognises brand-building as an integral business investment, measured by consumer preference.

The Putra Brand Awards was initiated by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) in 2010 to recognise popular local and international brands among Malaysians.

Endorsed by the Malaysian External Trade Development Corp, the award winners are chosen by Malaysian consumers through a robust consumer research methodology.

7-Eleven Malaysia is the pioneer and the largest standalone 24-hour convenience store operator in the country with over 2,400 outlets nationwide.

The chain serves over one million Malaysian customers daily.