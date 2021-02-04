LA-based sex coach slammed for promoting Asian stereotypes in ‘Kung Fu Vagina’ music video

The music video was filled with cringey cliches about Chinese and Japanese culture. — Screengrab via YouTube/Kim Anami

PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 — A Los Angeles-based sex coach has come under fire after releasing a music video called Kung Fu Vagina, which is laden with stereotypes about East Asian people.

Kim Anami, who describes herself as a “holistic sex and relationship expert”, posted the video on her YouTube channel on January 30 to promote the use of jade eggs in vaginal weightlifting.

The nearly three-minute-long clip starts with the song’s title emblazoned on the screen in wonton font, an ethnic typeface commonly viewed as a racist expression of “Asianness” in Western countries.

Anami is then seen walking towards the camera and winking at viewers while wearing a bastardised version of traditional Japanese clothing and chopsticks in her hair.

The song begins with a female vocalist belting out a parody of Carl Douglas’ 1974 disco song Kung Fu Fighting with lyrics praising the supposed benefits of vaginal weightlifting.

“Everybody wants a kung fu vagina, it starts with a jade egg from China.

“No need for lube or saliva, to become a vag messiah,” sings the vocalist.

Actresses in the video also mimicked martial arts moves against a background filled with Japanese shoji screens and red lanterns.

Social media users on Instagram have branded the music video as “culturally insensitive” and “racist”, while others said it was “cringey” at best.

Popular fashion watchdog account Diet Prada reposted the video to its Instagram page and pointed out that the creative team behind Kung Fu Vagina was mostly made up of non-Asian contributors.

“With the credits boasting primarily non-Asian creative contributors, we’re left with the age-old question: Why?

“Why did this have to be made at all? Why couldn’t this have been made without using harmful ‘Oriental’ tropes?” wrote Diet Prada.

Several users also alleged that the creators were deleting negative comments and blocking those who criticised them on social media.

Anami has since set her Instagram page to private but she appears to be unapologetic about the music video, even uploading Instagram Stories mocking those “offended” by Kung Fu Vagina.

The music video’s director Shae-Lee Raven has also limited the comments section on her Instagram following the backlash.

According to Anami's website, she has spent two decades learning about Tantra, Taoism, and Osho practices to help her clients improve their sex lives.

She abandoned her birth name and gave herself the Sanskrit name of Anami after embarking on a spiritual journey to Indonesia.