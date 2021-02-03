Airbnb introduces first-ever Chinese New Year Online Experiences hosted by four Malaysian personalities

Learn how to upcycle old socks into ox puppets with fashion designer Melinda Looi while chef Sherson Lian shows you how to cook up a tantalising Sour Plum Stewed Duck. — Pictures courtesy of Airbnb

PETALING JAYA, Feb 3 — Airbnb is ushering in the Year of the Ox with its first-ever festive collaboration with Malaysian personalities for a memorable Chinese New Year.

Family reunions may be a little different this year due to travel restrictions so the vacation rental company has come up with a fun and novel way to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Featuring four well-known talents, the festive campaign will be hosted by award-winning fashion designer Melinda Looi, celebrity chef and TV personality Sherson Lian, entrepreneur and philanthropist Shen-tel Lee, and fashion model Sheena Liam. From left: Budding mixologist Sheena Liam will create festive cocktails during her session and Shen-tel Lee will share tips and tricks on creating a beautiful yee sang platter. — Pictures courtesy of Airbnb

The four Online Experiences will be happening from February 6 onwards and seats are now ready to book with limited slots for each one-off session.

What’s on the itinerary:

1. Design sock puppets with Melinda Looi

Let the renowned fashion designer take you and your little ones through easy ways of upcycling your old socks or clothes into adorable ox puppets that are befitting for this year’s Chinese zodiac sign.

“This opportunity to collaborate with Airbnb is a chance for me to share two things I hold incredibly close to my heart: fashion and family.

“As a mother, I know my kids were looking forward to the familiar thrills and excitement that Chinese New Year celebrations usually bring.

“Even if we can’t celebrate in the same way this year, I believe we can spend time together and create our own brand of fun – and I’m looking forward to sharing this with everyone,” Looi said.

2. Mum’s signature CNY duck with Sherson Lian

Still not sure what to make for reunion dinner?

Up your kitchen game with Lian’s Cucumber and Wood Ear Fungus Salad and Sour Plum Stewed Duck, one of the chef’s treasured family recipes.

“I’m delighted to be a part of this partnership with Airbnb, and even more excited to share these cherished family recipes with my fellow Malaysians.

“These dishes have a very special meaning to me as my mother and I prepare them for our own family dinners every Chinese New Year.

“I hope to share this festive deliciousness with Malaysians as they cook and enjoy these dishes together with their loved ones,” said Lian.

3. DIY yee sang with Shen-tel and Betty Lee

Join Shen-tel and her mother as they share tips and tricks on creating yee sang platters that will wow your family members.

Also, all proceeds from this session will be donated to the Kuching Food Aid.

4. Make festive cocktails with Sheena Liam

How about changing up your family’s usual tipple selection this CNY?

Budding mixologist Liam has teamed up with the founders of Penang’s Backdoor Bodega and Hold Up! to bring participants festive Malaysian cocktails and mocktails.

“Airbnb understands how important festivals such as Chinese New Year are to Malaysians,” Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan general manager Amanpreet Bajaj said.

“We wanted to bring joy and help families celebrate in their own ways, since this year’s holiday is certainly looking very different.”

Amanpreet added that since Airbnb launched its Online Experiences last year, it has become a popular way for guests to connect, explore a new culture or pick up a new skill.

In conjunction with the upcoming Lunar New Year festivities, Airbnb hosts around Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific are opening up their homes virtually throughout February.

Some of the activities include cooking xiao long bao, brewing the perfect pot of tea and more.

Surf over to airbnb.com/d/chineseniuyear for all the Chinese New Year Online Experiences available for booking.