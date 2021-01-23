Chantal Thomass’s irreverent style is the subject of a special auction in Paris

Quilted ivory ‘parka’ dress with double buttoning and long train — a one-off design for the final of the run the design by Chantal Thomass x Moncler. — Picture courtesy of Chantal Thomass / Photo Jo Zhou

PARIS, Jan 23 — The Millon auction house is presenting “Chantal Thomass ‘40 years of fashion’”, an auction dedicated to the most emblematic pieces of the famous fashion designer’s unique offbeat, freewheeling and irreverent style.

More than just a sale, it is a retrospective of her work and visions of femininity in the 1980s and ‘90s, which collectors and enthusiasts will be able to discover on March 5.

If Chantal Thomass is often associated with the world of lingerie — and rightly so, we should not forget that she has also made significant contributions to redesigning the contours of ready-to-wear and femininity, in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

This auction, orchestrated by Millon, will therefore not only offer a selection of undergarments, however emblematic they may be, but also pay homage to her entire body of work, from ready-to-wear to undergarments, shoes and accessories, to name but a few.

The auction will be held at Paris’s Drouot auction site on March 5, under the direction of Chantal Thomass herself, in partnership with Didier Ludot, a renowned expert in 20th century haute couture and luxury ready-to-wear.

Collectors and fashion enthusiasts will have the chance to bid on more than 270 pieces of ready-to-wear and accessories that will go under the hammer.

This sale provides an opportunity to look back on the career of the designer, from the beginnings of the Chantal Thomass label in 1975 to her role as artistic director for Coca-Cola Light in 2014 and the launch of her first perfume in 2002.

A career that perfectly illustrates the versatile, multifaceted quality of the designer, renowned throughout the world.

This retrospective sale will also allow the public to (re)discover some of the most emblematic pieces of the designer, and some that are offbeat, even a little bit cheeky.

Fashion lovers will be able to appreciate the “vase and flowers” hat in multicoloured straw from the spring-summer 1992 collection, a “telephone” shoulder bag in black patent from fall-winter 1984, “mask” mules in red leather and black leather with rhinestones from fall-winter 1992, or this “strapless” backpack in orange nylon lined with mink from winter 1990.

Spectacular fashion pieces will also be in the spotlight, such as this unique ivory quilted “parka” dress from a collaboration with Moncler for fall-winter 1992.

Ahead of Millon’s sale taking place at Paris’s Drouot on March 5, following three exhibit days, there will be an online sale starting in mid-February. This sale will bring together no fewer than 355 pieces designed by Chantal Thomass. — AFP-Relaxnews