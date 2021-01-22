Art Basel June fair postponed until September over virus

A visitor looks at an artwork by Anne Collier entitled ‘Woman Crying (Comic) #7’, as another artwork by Nicolas Party entitled ‘Large cat’ is seen at Art Basel, in Basel June 12, 2019. ― AFP pic

ZURICH, Jan 22 — Art Basel’s June show in the Swiss city has been postponed until September because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers said yesterday.

One of the international art market’s largest and most prestigious events, it will now take place in Basel from September 23–26, with preview days on September 21 and 22.

“Due to the ongoing impact of the global pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide, Art Basel has decided to postpone its June fair,” the organisers said in a statement, adding that they would hold on-line exhibitions during the year.

Last year the pandemic forced Art Basel to cancel its Hong Kong fair, its historic one in Basel and then the one in Miami.

Art Basel draws wealthy collectors, artists, gallery owners and professionals from the art world. — AFP