‘You lost bigly’: Twitter users get creative with memes imagining contents of Trump’s letter to Biden

Thursday, 21 Jan 2021 03:49 PM MYT

BY MELANIE CHALIL

Twitter had a field day trying to guess what Trump said to Biden in a private letter. — Pictures by Reuters, Twitter/rsrobin1
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — US President Joe Biden has said the contents of a letter his predecessor Donald Trump left him will remain private for now until he speaks to the former president.

The only information the newly elected president revealed was that the real estate mogul wrote him a “very generous letter,” left in the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk.

“The president wrote a very generous letter,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

“Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous.”

Desperate to know the nuggets of wisdom Trump left his successor, Twitter users resorted to their creativity by guessing what the letter said, giving social media users a good laugh.

One note succinctly read: “Joe, you know I won.”

Another hilarious letter, written with a blue colour pencil and featuring a child’s handwriting spoofed Trump’s candid tone and signature words.

“Dear Sleepy Joe, you’re a doo-doo head. Everybody knows I one the election (sic). Hugely.

“And my inauguration crowd will be bigger than yours (and everyone knows what that really means.”

 

 

Countless other memes followed suit that were worthy of laughter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

British voice actor Scheiffer Bates went the extra mile to read aloud the imagined letter’s contents that gained almost 11,000 views thanks to his uncanny impression of Trump.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Several memes that surfaced pictured Trump requesting Biden to pardon him, a topic that gripped observers in the former president’s final days in office.

Just before departing the White House for the final time as president, speculation was rife that Trump would pardon himself and his children to shield them from future legal action.

According to CNN however, he was not able to do so after he was impeached for the second time following the US Capitol riot earlier this month.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While Trump kept to the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for the next president,, he broke a 152-years tradition by not attending Biden’s inauguration.

