Miss Universe Malaysia 2020 tests positive for Covid-19, shares recovery journey on social media

Francisca said that she has no idea how she contracted the Covid-19 virus as she has followed SOPs to the tee. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 — Miss Universe Malaysia 2020 Francisca Luhong James recently shared her experience of recovering from Covid-19 after testing positive for the virus.

The 25-year-old Kuching native revealed all in a post uploaded onto her Instagram page yesterday, as she shared multiple images and videos of her self-quarantine journey.

Francisca said in the post that she was taken aback when she first got her positive test results a couple of weeks ago, as she had been very mindful about following health and safety procedures.

“When I received the result, I guessed that it was my fault. But I did everything. I wore masks, sanitised and washed my hands, but it still happened,” she said in the post.

Francisca also said that she just had to “accept it” and proceeded to contact the Health Ministry to figure out what to do next because she didn’t really feel sick or exhibit any major symptoms.

“I was advised to self-quarantine at home because I was asymptomatic."

“Everything was fine. No fever, slight back pain and a bit of flu but other than that all good,” she said.

She added that she also informed Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation national director Datin Elaine Daly after finding out that she contracted the Covid-19 virus.

In the post, Francisca also apologised to all her followers and friends for not responding to messages or being active on social media, as she was more focused on her health and didn’t want people to panic.”

“I know I’ve been quiet lately and I read all of your messages asking me why. I’ve been self-quarantining and meditating for the past two weeks and now I’m in self-isolation for a couple of days just to make sure everything is fine.

She added that her test results came back negative for Covid-19 after 10 days of quarantine and also reminded her fellow countrymen to abide by the health and safety SOPs.

“It wasn’t a good way to start the year but I am good today. It’s my last day of quarantine.”

“Thank you for all the positive messages, warm support and prayers,” Francisca wrote.

Her post has since garnered over 6,000 likes on Instagram with many including former Miss Universe Malaysia Deborah Henry and actress Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina, sending her messages of love and support.

Last year, Francisca made history as she beat 17 finalists to become the first Dayak woman to be crowned Miss Universe Malaysia.