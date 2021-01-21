KL unit trust agency manager gives free food to delivery riders as a form of encouragement

Unit trust agency manager Ida Azerin Razali (front) decided to give out free food to delivery riders to cheer them on. — Picture via Facebook/ Ida Azarin Razali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — As the country continues its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, we have become more dependent on delivery riders to obtain our daily necessities, especially food.

A unit trust agency manager in Ampang is spreading some love to these riders by giving them free food.

Ida Azerin Razali said she got the idea to give them food last week after she forgot to drop off food at a mosque.

“The food was meant for the poor to pick up but I got caught up with work that I forgot all about it.”

“By the time I realised I still had the food in my car, it was already late and I decided to give out the food to my friends instead.”

Speaking to Malay Mail, Ida said of the15 packs of food she initially had, she managed to give out 12 leaving three more.

“I gave them out to a delivery rider whom I met at a petrol station.”

“I then got an idea why not give them food as some may not have the time to buy food as they rush to send food to us,” she said.

The first give-out was carried out on Wednesday at noon at Jalan Cahaya in front of Taman Nirwana, Ampang where 100 packs were given out.

“We made fried bee hoon with hard boiled eggs cooked in sambal,” she said, adding that the pack also contained a bowl of bubur kacang hijau durian.

After sharing the activity via her Facebook, Ida said she received funds from friends and clients asking her to continue doing it.

A Foodpanda delivery rider picking up food at the give out point at Jalan Cahaya in front of Taman Nirwana, Ampang on Wednesday. — Picture via Facebook/ Ida Azarin Razali

“For now, we plan to have it daily except weekends,” she said, adding the funds she received so far would allow her to have the give out until next Thursday (Jan 28).

“I hope to continue the give out throughout the movement control order depending on the funds that I received,” she noted, adding that the first two give-outs were sponsored by her with each give out costing her RM400.

Ida said this was the second time she organised food drives to frontliners.

“When the movement control order was first enforced in March last year, I gave food to frontliners at Hospital Ampang.”

While 100 packs were given out during the first give out, Ida assured that she was ready to increase the number if there is demand for it.

Ida also invited people of other areas to have similar give out activity.

“My niece will be doing it in Seremban soon,” she said, inviting the people to check her Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/cho.azerin) for the latest information.

“Besides bringing cheer to the riders, the activity can also help food traders whose business had been affected due to the movement control order.”