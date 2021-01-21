Covid-19: Malaysian Institute of Art’s music department to host free virtual concert to bring comfort and hope

A special video on a choir and orchestra will also be shown on this Saturday’s virtual music concert. — Picture courtesy of Neo Hup Hiang

PETALING JAYA, January 21 — Malaysian Institute of Art’s music department will be organising a free virtual music concert this Saturday, January 23, to bring hope and comfort amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s music department head Neo Hup Hiang told Malay Mail that the performers for the virtual concert consists mostly of students and alumni who will be featuring Western classical music, popular music, local choral composition and Chinese instrumental music.

“The music industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic with many losing their jobs as performers and many music venues shutting down.

“Since last year, the music department has not been able to do any live performances because of the movement control order.

“As such, a free virtual concert by our students and alumni offers the audience an opportunity to feel the concert ambience from the comfort of their homes.”

For the upcoming free virtual concert, Neo added that most of the pre-recorded songs are performed by students using their instruments such as the harmonica, piano and Chinese flute.

“Viewers can look forward to watching a special choir and orchestra video performed by over 100 students and alumni.

“Themed ‘The Lost Voices’, a medley of four songs were arranged by the music faculty’s alumnus Yeo Chow Shern who is a famous arranger in orchestral and choral music field.”

Neo hopes that the virtual free concert will spur musicians and other people to broadcast their own music compositions from home too.

“Music also is important as it helps us to release and to express the pressure that we are dealing with and to enhance students’ learning experience to showcase their talents online,” he said.

Those interested to watch the virtual free concert on January 23 at 8pm can tune in to MIA Music Facebook Page or can surf here.