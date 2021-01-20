TikTok users left baffled after Indonesian girl shares tutorial on how she feeds her pet mosquito (VIDEO)

TikTok users left baffled after an Indonesian girl shared a tutorial on how she fed her pet mosquito. — Screenshot from TikTok/MichFin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 – Talk about unusual pets.

Users on social media platform, TikTok were left confused after an Indonesian girl posted a tutorial on how she feeds her pet mosquito.

The video was uploaded by user, michelleeserafin who can be heard giving the tutorial on how she fed her pet mosquito which she kept inside a small tube jar.

“This is how I feed my pet mosquito, Molly,” she wrote on the post while showing how she puts the opened jar on her leg for the mosquito to feed off.

Prior to that, michelleeserafin had posted another video of her catching Molly the mosquito using the same tube jar that can be seen in the feeding video after the mosquito had bit her.

The tube jar seems to be Molly’s new home after it was caught by the 17-year-old.

The pet mosquito feeding tutorial video left TikTok users totally baffled while others were concerned about the girl.

“Are you okay sis?” user Pentilkudaa asked in the comment section.

“2021 is getting weirder day by day bruh,” user Notamused_ commented.

“Still finding the purpose of this,” user pujaa commented.

“I guess I need a break from TikTok,” said user roti enak.

The mosquito feeding video has garnered over nine million views on TikTok since it was posted while the catching of the mosquito video had over one million views.