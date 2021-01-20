Pay it forward: Ipoh café owner gives away cendol he bought from roadside stall as a sign of support

A cafe owner in Ipoh bought cendol from a roadside stall and offered it to the public for free to show support for small businesses. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Viral Perak and Ipoh Station Cafe

IPOH, Jan 20 — A café owner in Ipoh is offering the public free cendol after buying a generous amount of it from a roadside stall.

Through a Facebook post by Viral Perak, the owner of Ipoh Station Cafe had visited a roadside stall selling cendol in Taman Shatin Baru that was run by an elderly woman.

The café owner then paid in advance for the cendol and asked the public to collect it for free from the stall as a way of showing support for small businesses.

Siapa nak cendol PERCUMA boleh datang ke gerai makcik ni. Kami dah bayarkan. Korang datang dan makan je. Nak bungkus... Posted by VIRAL PERAK on Sunday, January 17, 2021

“For those who want free cendol, you can come to this aunty’s stall.”

“Everything has been paid, just come and eat, you can take-away also.”

“Pity this aunty who has been selling under the hot sun but there’s no customers, please support her,” Viral Perak captioned the post.

Alhamdulillah, kalau jumlah yang kami bayar tu dah habis, mintak semua support makcik ni beli cendol dia. Memang sedap cendol dia Kita support peniaga kecil :) Posted by Ipoh Station Cafe on Sunday, January 17, 2021

The post was later shared on Ipoh Station Café Facebook page.

“Alhamdulillah, if the amount that we’ve paid has finished, we would like to ask everyone to continue supporting this aunty by buying her cendol, it’s really delicious.”

“We support small businesses,” they said in the post.

The initial post by Viral Perak has garnered over 1,000 likes and has been shared over 200 times on Facebook with users applauding the café owner’s efforts.