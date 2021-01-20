Malaysian parents take to Facebook to share the mischief that their kids have been up to during MCO

PETALING JAYA, Jan 20 — Being cooped up at home during the movement control order isn’t easy under normal circumstances.
But being stuck at home with kids is a different ballpark altogether, as many a parent will tell you that children get up to all kinds of mischief.
This is probably what prompted the creation of a local Facebook group called “Anak Sepahkan Apa Hari Ini?” (What Did Your Kid Mess Up Today?) last year, as Malaysian parents began sharing photos of the mess their kids made at home.
Now, with the MCO being put in place for a second time, parents around the country are active again on the social media group, as they’ve been sharing loads of images of the shenanigans their kids have been getting up to during “MCO 2.0”.
One user, for example, shared a photo of how she found her son “happily sleeping on snow” after he ripped out the cotton from one of his pillows.
Another child did something a little different to infuriate his parents as he decided to make a “snow angel” while casually laying in a mud pit outside his home.
Facebook user Shakira Ahmad also shared the other parents’ disbelief after she caught her children gardening at home, as the toddlers plucked the leaves out of the plants at home and carefully arranged them on the couch. But at least those children didn’t do what Nor Aine’s son did, as the social media user discovered her young boy chewing on a slipper for “dessert” right after his meal.
Some children even went the extra mile to cause havoc at home by picking on their family members. Nur Hafizah Abdul Hadi’s children, for example, used their grandfather as their creative canvas by giving him a makeover and covering his face with makeup powder, as well as putting a bunch of stickers on his face while he was watching YouTube videos. One child even tried to play a cheeky prank on his family, as the child placed a toy spider in the rice cooker for an unsuspecting family member to find.
Other parents also noted at how relaxed some of their children are while on “holiday”, as they spend most of their time at home dressed up as their favourite superheroes. The group was initially created in August of last year and currently has over 170,000 members to date on Facebook.