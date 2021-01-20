Let off steam with people from around the world in free online Zumba classes

From January 23-24, Zumba will offer free online courses around the world to move on samba, hip-hop, or salsa. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 20 — Zumba is offering no less than 24 hours of free online classes to get moving with joy and good humour at the beginning of the year.

Accessible in the four corners of the globe, the event takes place January 23-24 and will be hosted by the most famous Zumba teachers on the planet.

It’s hard finding the motivation to stay in shape at the beginning of 2021, yet physical activity is being recommended more than ever as many countries around the world have once again locked down populations or instituted curfews, keeping nearly everyone at home.

To enable as many people as possible to enjoy a festive virtual moment while engaging in physical activity, Zumba will offer no less than 24 hours of free online classes from Saturday, January 23 to Sunday, January 24.

To take advantage of the occasion, simply go to Zumba.com and fill out some information.

A link will then be sent to you to access all the courses of your choice. Starting January 23 at 6pm GMT (January 24 at 2am Malaysian Time), classes will be held every hour throughout the world, led by several teachers and adapted to all levels.

And since it’s a worldwide event, it will feature an exceptional range of formats with the possibility of dancing to the wild rhythms of many dance styles and musical genres, from salsa to samba through hip-hop, reggaeton, merengue, flamenco, and cumbia.

This special day will open and close with an exclusive session, a High Energy Class proposed by the creator of Zumba, Beto Perez. — AFP-Relaxnews