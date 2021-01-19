Malaysian man and friends provide free food packets for Covid-19 patients in Sungai Buloh Hospital

Delivery person-in-charge packing food packets to be delivered to Sungai Buloh Hospital. ― Picture courtesy of Jesvinder Singh

PETALING JAYA, Jan 19 ― A Malaysian man, Jesvinder Singh teamed up with a few of his friends to distribute free food packets to Covid-19 patients in Sungai Buloh Hospital (HSB).

Jesvinder told Malay Mail today is the 10th day the food packets are being distributed to over 40 patients located in various wards at HSB.

He said that the food initiative project started because many elderly people who contracted the virus and were placed in HSB found it difficult to eat the hospital food.

“Most of the people from my village in Kalumpang were so used to eating home-cooked food so the sudden change to hospital food was difficult for them.

“Plus I also wanted the patients to eat nutritious food and there is an option of vegetarian or non-vegetarian meals delivered both during lunch and dinner and we don’t discriminate against anyone who wants the free food.”

Jesvinder added that he has been liaising with a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, Jai Hind, to cook the meals while two of the team collects the food and delivers it to the Covid-19 patients in the respective buildings.

The Kalumpang-born man said that he also roped in a few friends to help in areas near Sungai Buloh area such as Kuala Kubu Bahru and Rasa to check on the patients’ updates.

“I’ve got a small team in Hulu Selangor team to update me on whether the patients have been transferred to another ward or have been discharged so that we know whether to continue handling them the food packets or not.

“Most of the food is sponsored by my friend and I as we want to take care of the well-being of the people and for them to feel like home with the food delivered to them.”

He said that many of the patients were delighted when receiving the food packets and gave positive feedback that the packed food was delicious.

“Helping our community is really important especially amid such trying times and we need to do what we can,” he said.