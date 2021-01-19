Klang woman sings praises of man who made effort to track her to return her personal belongings

Thanks to this man, Klang woman Paulynn Koh got back her personal belongings that she lost on Saturday. ― Picture via Facebook/Paulynn Koh

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 ― A man in Klang took the trouble to track down the owner of cash and personal belongings who had dropped it at a supermarket.

Taking to her Facebook, Paulynn Koh said the man came to her house on Sunday afternoon at about 4pm to return the items consisting of money, blood donation record book and supermarket loyalty card after checking her address on Google.

Koh said when the man saw her, the first thing he asked was whether the book belonged to her.

“I was dumbfounded and excited as I could see he was holding the money in his hands.

“He also said he first checked my house address to determine the location before coming over,” she shared on the post, adding the man returned all the money she lost the day before.

Koh said she was too excited to get back her personal items that she forgot to ask for the man's name.

“At that time, I just kept on thanking him.

“I was so happy that tears were rolling down my face,” she said, adding that the man declined her offer of reward.

“I am very sure he is a good man, one with a good heart and good looking too! Terima kasih dik,” she said.

Koh's post had since received 2,300 reactions and had been shared 682 times.