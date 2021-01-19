Carlsberg Malaysia donates RM2 million in food and education aid to underprivileged Malaysians, flood victims

Carlsberg Malaysia has teamed up with various media corporations and the Huazong association for this initiative. — Picture from Carlsberg Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 19 — Carlsberg Malaysia has pledged to provide a total of RM2million in aid to support underprivileged Malaysians around the country, with Chinese New Year around the corner.

As part of its “Celebrate Prosperity, Cheers For Tomorrow” campaign, Carlsberg will donate RM1 million in food aid to underprivileged Malaysians and flood victims, and another RM1 million via the Carlsberg-Huazong Education Fund to support struggling tertiary students.

“We understand that many Malaysians are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the unfortunate floods in several states. As we remain hopeful for the new year, we are sensitive to the current sentiment,” said Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini in a press release.

“We hope that the RM1 million worth of food essentials can help the families, whose livelihoods have been impacted, rejoice while keeping celebrations moderate.”

Carlsberg has joined hands with a number of local media corporations for this food aid campaign including The Sun, Star Foundation, Yayasan Nanyang Press, The Borneo Post and See Hua Daily News.

This initiative will see a total of 2,000 underprivileged families across Malaysia receive RM500 each in food aid.

Those interested may apply for the aid with the respective media foundations and corporations, with priority given to families with single parents, Persons with disabilities families, individuals from the B40 group and orphans.

For its education aid initiative, Carlsberg has teamed up with the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) in a bid to assist needful students around the country.

As part of the Carlsberg-Huazong Education Fund, Carlsberg will allocate RM3,000 to 333 tertiary students as a one-off donation, to help them get through their semesters in the coming months.

This donation is open to all Malaysians currently pursuing their tertiary education and applicants may apply via the Huazong website from February 1 to 21.

The fund will also consider waiving interest-free study loan repayments for beneficiaries who are facing financial difficulties.

Carlsberg will also be gifting a one-year supply of Carlsberg beers as part of the Cheers Together 2021 CNY campaign.

Consumers will have to share stories and nominate their family and friends via Carlsberg’s official social media pages in order to win, with nominations opening for a week from January 22 to 29.

For more information on Carlsberg Malaysia’s food aid and education initiatives, surf over to the Carlsberg Malaysia Facebook page.