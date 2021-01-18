MCO 2.0: Subang Jaya Community Ambulance service low on funds, can only last for six months

Subang Jaya Community Ambulance pleads for public support to continue its free services to the community. — Picture courtesy of SJ Beacon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The worsening Covid-19 situation in Malaysia has taken its toll on the operations of healthcare and medical emergency services.

Among the affected ones is the Subang Jaya Community Ambulance, which has been attending to medical emergencies in the community over the last three years.

The non-profit organisation said in a statement that the increased volume of medical emergency calls over the last year and the inability to organise any community fundraising efforts have left the ambulance service in a lurch.

SJ Beacon, Subang Jaya Community Ambulance acting chairman TH Teoh said the service only had six months of funding to run on before it risks shutting down its services.

“We are running low on funds to operate our service which has saved lives across Subang Jaya.

“Our last fundraising effort was more than three years ago which helped us set up the unit and operate it.”

Teoh said plans to organise a community fundraising event last year were aborted because of Covid-19.

“We are now left in the lurch on how to sustain the service beyond the next six months.”

He added that the ambulance service had been attending to medical emergencies, road accidents and was even involved in the early stages of the pandemic by helping the Health Ministry to transfer patients to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for tests.

“We have saved lives by the fact that we operate in the community and respond in a nick of time to assist in any medical emergencies and to transfer the patient to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

“Now the ambulance unit will soon be in ‘ICU’ if we do not manage to successfully raise the necessary funds to operate it.”

Teoh said the unit needs at least RM15,000 a month to operate.

He also noted that public support was crucial as the service was for the public.

“We need help from the community to resuscitate the depleting funds we have left to run the service.

“Every cent counts and we hope that Subang Jaya folks and the business community will step forward to help us.”

The free service was initially set up by the Subang Jaya Bomba Emergency Assistance Community, also known as SJ Beacon.

SJ Beacon later expanded its services to provide free ambulance services within the neighbourhood.

Those who wish to help, can donate to: Persatuan Bantuan Kecemasan dan Bomba Komuniti Subang Jaya, Alrajhi Bank Account No: 12300-1170704566.