Covid-19 patients at Maeps Serdang strut their stuff in ‘fashion show’ to beat boredom

A clip of the patients showing off their runway walks has gone viral on TikTok. — Screengrabs via TikTok/fakh_

PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — Covid-19 patients at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (Maeps) have come up with creative ways to beat boredom during their 10-day quarantine.

TikTok user @syhdysra, whose boyfriend is currently quarantined at Maeps, shared a light-hearted clip of him hosting an impromptu “fashion show” with his bunkmates yesterday.

“I didn’t expect this to be my boyfriend’s activity while quarantining,” she wrote in the caption.

Another video posted by TikTok user @fakh__ shows the men practising their runway walk for the camera.

Most of the “models” wore the pink and green garb provided to Maeps patients but some put their own stylish twist to the outfits, including knotting the shirt into a crop top and using a towel as a headscarf.

As Malaysia eases into the second movement control order (MCO), @syhdysra shared a separate clip to show what daily life is like inside Maeps.

The video shows patients passing time by playing card games, celebrating birthdays, and doing group exercises with healthcare workers separated from them by booths with plastic sheets.

Maeps is currently housing low-risk Covid-19 patients who have to undergo a 10-day quarantine while they recover from the virus.