Uncle Kentang donates RM500, new fridge to widow with three starving children who asked Sungai Buloh police for help

Uncle Kentang with the single mum of three who went to the Sungai Buloh Police Station because she had no food to feed her family. ― Picture via Facebook/Uncle Kentang

PETALING JAYA, Jan 13 ― A single mum with three starving children went to the Sungai Buloh police station to ask for food, but ended up going home with RM500 and a new fridge.

The woman didn’t know where to turn to for help so she thought authorities could assist her.

Help came her way when an enquiry personnel reached out to the philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, better known as Uncle Kentang.

The social activist who is known for going above and beyond to make the lives of the needy better quickly responded and rushed to the police station with cash in hand.

“Wore slippers to the station, brought money to solve hunger, there were three little children without food at home,” Kuan wrote yesterday.

He described the widow as a determined and brave woman for going to the police to ask for help, adding that it was late at night.

According to his post, the woman’s husband had passed away while she lost her job as a factory worker a month ago and her mother is currently warded at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Kuan said the woman’s kids, aged five, four and three, were crying at home and haven’t eaten despite it being so late at night.

“I gave her RM500, asked if her house had anything and she said no.

“It’s okay, I will give her a fridge because it’s important to store her mum’s insulin.

“Storing medication isn’t like storing vegetables ― she smiled,” he wrote.

Uncle Kentang praised the policemen at Sungai Buloh Police Station for helping a citizen in need. ― Picture via Facebook/Uncle Kentang

Kuan said he would be buying a fridge for the woman just in time before the movement control order (MCO).

“[She] came to the police station and got a fridge, strange but true.

“Tomorrow is MCO,” said Kuan.

In his post, he also praised and thanked the policemen on duty at the Sungai Buloh Police Station for saving three young children in hunger and lending a helping hand to a citizen in distress.

“Even though this wasn’t in your job scope, you’ve shown your religious values and excellent service.”

The heart-warming post garnered 3,200 reactions on Facebook and the comments section was flooded with touching messages from the public.

An initial post on the story received 5,000 likes.