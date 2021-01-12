Roche Malaysia raises RM34,100 for children with HIV/AIDS in Rumah Solehah through Children’s Walk

Roche Malaysia’s general manager Lance Duan (second from left) handling a check presentation to Rumah Solehah’s head Fadzilah Abdul Hamid (third from left). — Picture courtesy of Roche Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 12 — Rumah Solehah, a halfway home for children living with HIV/AIDS received RM34,100 collected from Roche Malaysia’s Roche Children’s Walk.

The walk, the company’s signature worldwide project that started in 2003, saw a gathering of over 230,000 employees worldwide resulting in the raising of over CHF19 million (RM86,601,848) in donations for children’s projects around the world.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year however most of the company’s activities had to be held virtually and this has not deterred the employees passion and enthusiasm.

According to Roche Malaysia’s general manager Lance Duan, the Roche Children’s Walk themed ‘Let’s Go!’ is an important event for the company.

“It not only serves to unite employees from all over the world for a good cause but also serves to remind us that each of us have an impact to improve other people’s lives.”

He added that last year, the organisation helped raise funds for Rumah Solehah and is glad to continue helping them again this year.

“Although it was challenging for us, I was pleased to see our Roche employees actively participating in various virtual fund-raising activities as the funds raised will be able to help these children gain a better quality of life.

“These children need a lot of love, care and attention from the community instead of being shunned for their condition.”

Rumah Solehah’s head Fadzilah Abdul Hamid meanwhile was grateful that Roche Malaysia will be helpful in meeting the needs of running the home for the second year from providing the children with necessities such as meals and medicines.

“We are most proud to share that contribution from Roche Children’s Walk in 2019 enabled one student to fulfil her culinary dream by enrolling in a baking course.

“It is heart-warming to see that with the current challenging times for businesses, companies like Roche still support underprivileged communities with their generosity,” she said.