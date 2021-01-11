‘Harmon Room’ inspired by ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ in America features upside down chess pieces, chess board

Harmon Room in 21c Museum Hotel Lexington inspired by the series' prodigy Beth Harmon features chess set, chess wallpaper and the iconic upside down chess pieces. — Picture courtesy via Facebook/VisitLEX

PETALING JAYA, January 11 — Fans of Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit can now spend the night in a hotel in Lexington in the United States inspired by the hit series.

Known as the ‘Harmon Room’, the room has the iconic upside down chess pieces on the ceiling where the main protagonist and chess genius Beth Harmon spends her nights visualising her chess thinking strategies by looking at the ceiling.

We just wanted to end the week with more photos of The Harmon Room at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington. And yes, those really... Posted by Visit LEX on Friday, January 8, 2021

According to Forbes, the room also features other items that resemble the Netflix hit such as copies of the Chess Review that Harmon used to read prior to attending her competitions and a chess set that comes with the old-fashioned chess clocks.

Located in Lexington, Kentucky, the chess-inspired room was designed and made in 21c Museum Hotel Lexington to commemorate Harmon’s birthplace which is in Kentucky itself.

Lex18 news reports that the hotel’s marketing and sales director Brian Pulley said that the idea of the unique design phase to execution in the room was to transport guests into the experience faced by Harmon in the show.

Borden also told the news portal that because hotels have been doing badly amid the pandemic, it was important for the hotel to come up with something new and unique that would get the attention of people.

Price rate of the room starts at RM946 (US$234) per night.