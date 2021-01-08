Injured dog found tied in plastic bag at Kajang dumpsite recovering

Rozi the dog was found tied in a plastic bag and dumped at Kajang dumpsite. — Picture courtesy of Wani Muthiah

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Rozi the dog that was found tied in a plastic bag and dumped at a dumpsite in Kajang has recovered from its injuries.

Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) founder Wani Muthiah said the wound around Rozi’s neck had healed and she had also put on a little weight.

“But she is still wary of people,” said Wani.

She added that Rozi will be discharged from the St Angel Animal Medical Centre in Puchong next week, where she was admitted for treatment since her ordeal.

“She will then be taken to our sanctuary at Rawang.”

Rozi was tied up in a plastic bag and left for dead at Batu 12, Jalan Cheras dumpsite on December 4, and would not have survived if not for a passing delivery man.

The man was waiting to pick up goods for delivery when he saw a truck stopping next to a dumpsite and throwing a ‘package’.

He then approached the package out of curiosity and was shocked to find a dog in the translucent plastic bag.

Wani said while a police report on the matter had been lodged, the perpetrators could not be tracked down.

“This is because the truck’s registration number given by the delivery man belonged to a sedan car, registered in Kelantan.

“I have personally spoken to the sedan car owner who was clueless about the dumping incident and was nowhere near the dumpsite on the day Rozi was found.”

Nevertheless, she said MDDB was not giving up on looking for the perpetrators.

“We have volunteers going around the area asking whether anyone knows who Rozi belongs to.”

Meanwhile, Wani is appealing for funds from the people to help the organisation.

“Donations to MDDB have dropped drastically since the start of Covid-19 pandemic,” she said, adding that the organisation looks after some 200 dogs at its Rawang sanctuary and also its Puchong half-way house.

Alternatively, the people can help the organisation by adopting its dogs.

Those wanting to donate can do so via its Public Bank (account number 3201440806) and payable to MDDB Canine Welfare Project Bhd or pay via PAYPAL: [email protected].