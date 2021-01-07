Three secondary schools receive Yayasan Sime Darby’s grant worth RM60,000 to develop prototypes to benefit local communities

The SDYIC Grand Finale 2020 and this year’s finalist teams, showcasing this year’s award. ― Picture courtesy of Yayasan Sime Darby

PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 ― Three schools in SMK Indahpura (1), SMK Mulong and SMK Tiong Hin received innovation grants totalling to RM60,000 at the Sime Darby Young Innovators Challenge (SDYIC) Grand Finale that was recently held.

Themed 'Help A Person, Change the World', the SDYIC provides opportunities for the teams to refine their prototypes by working with targeted communities for one year to implement their inventions in the real world.

Team Indahpura (1) from SMK Indahpura (1) in Johor invented a prototype called 'SOP Management Device' that monitors the number of students entering restrooms via mobile application, reducing waiting time in queueing die the toilet while adhering to standard operating procedures.

Students from SMK Mulong in Kelantan also received the same grant worth RM20,000 for their invention of the height detector prototype called “Smart Height Measurer” which aims to replace traditional measuring equipment to provide a quick and accurate measurement.

Students from SMK Tiong Hin in Sarawak impressed with their innovative traffic controller safety vest for school crossing guards to communicate clearer signals, aiming to reduce pedestrian accidents within school zones.

Sime Darby Berhad (SDB) group CEO Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson said that for this year, youths are encouraged to become caring citizens who are connected to their surroundings and communities.

“No matter your age, you have within you the ability to invent solutions that can make a difference to society.

“We will also work with recipients of the innovation grant to further develop their ideas into viable solutions,” he said.

A total of 1581 students comprising 610 teams from 406 schools nationwide had participated in the SDYIC which started as an online state-level competition nationwide.

Out of the total number of participating teams, only 15 finalists were selected to compete at the national level SDYIC National Camp which was held virtually.