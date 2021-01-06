Family pleads to stop spreading video of a woman throwing garbage from car into river, claims she was disposing ‘saka’ (VIDEO)

A woman was caught on camera throwing away garbage from her car into a river in Kelantan. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Kelantan Daily

TANAH MERAH, January 6 — A viral video of a woman throwing out garbage from her car in Tanah Merah, Kelantan has angered many online.

A Facebook post in the page Kelantan Daily with an uploaded screenshot from an individual known as Azhar Zamiri, however claimed the family of the woman had come in touch with him to further explain the situation.

According to the message, what was thrown away by the woman was not actually garbage but a “saka”.

In Islam, “saka” is recognised as a djinn, demon or supernatural entity owned by an individual, which can be inherited.

The woman had claimed that she and her family had just come back from traditional treatment in Kuala Krai and it was by the orders of their healer that they must discard the “saka” in a flowing river.

The woman is said to have apologised for her actions and pleaded the public to stop spreading the video.

“Hope that all parties would stop spreading and abusing the family.

“Please pity them, because of the viral case, the patient has been crying and feeling depressed.

“Hope that the public can understand their situation,” Azhar said in the screenshot.

The post has garnered over 300 likes and has been shared over 100 times on Facebook with most social media users sceptical with the explanation given.

Yesterday, a video of a woman throwing out a couple bags of rubbish from her car into a river in Kelantan made its rounds on various social media platforms.

The now-viral video which was uploaded by Facebook user, Tham Lai Keang has been shared over 20,000 times since it was uploaded with multiple reuploads on different platforms.