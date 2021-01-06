Cafe worker in Johor continues to whip up roti canai despite ankle-deep floodwaters (VIDEO)

The worker continued to make roti canai despite floodwaters partially submerging the cafe. — Screengrabs from Twitter/Freissyann

PETALING JAYA, Jan 6 — A video of a man making roti canai in ankle-deep floodwaters has caught the attention of Malaysian social media users.

The clip, which has gained more than 142,000 views on Twitter, shows the man hard at work despite the recent floods that have affected several states across Malaysia.

A few food delivery riders were also seen waiting nearby, presumably to pick up orders from the cafe.

Mantap ah banjir-banjir still boleh berniaga 🤩👍 pic.twitter.com/YsqBMp0vQA — MighaPiljah (@Freissyann) January 5, 2021

Based on a sign in the video, the incident appears to have taken place at a cafe in Kampung Kangkar Tebrau, Johor.

Social media users were impressed with the cafe worker’s attitude and commended him for persevering through the difficulties brought by the flood.

Others also expressed sympathy and concern for him, noting that some people have no choice but to keep working in such situations.

“For the sake of making an honest living, you have to keep doing business even after a disaster,” said Twitter user @yeing__.

“Even with the floods, you have to find a way to make money somehow,” said @hazirawrr.