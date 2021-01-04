Tree of Life exhibition in KL provides immersive glimpse into Borneo’s ancient and diverse rainforests

The exhibition has stunning images of new and lost species found in Borneo’s biodiverse ancient rainforests. — Pictures courtesy of GMBB

PETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — Looking to get closer to nature in 2021?

The Borneo’s Tree of Life Exhibition gives visitors a glimpse into the amazing and complex ancient ecosystem of the Bornean rainforest through a range of flora and fauna photographs.

The selected images are captured by biologist turned photographer Chien C. Lee whose works have been used by publishers as National Geographic, Smithsonian, and the BBC.

The exhibition spans 15 years of Lee’s work in Borneo and the photographs seek to convey the rainforest’s extreme diversity as well as their interconnectedness and fragility.

Nature lovers will be delighted with stunning images of new and lost species and behind each image tells a story of clever adaptations for survival.

Lee’s images in the exhibition are intended to inspire viewers to appreciate nature and to encourage them to venture into the forest to understand the wonder of life.

The immersive experience includes sounds of the natural world by Lee and the mall has also partnered up with OLFAC3 to scent the exhibition.

The exhibition takes place from now until June 30 at the GMBB creative community mall in Bukit Bintang.

GMBB said in a press release it will be adhering to strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of all visitors.

The space will be regularly sanitised and there will be a limit to the number of visitors allowed at a time.

The Borneo’s Tree of Life Exhibition is located on Level 3, GMBB Kuala Lumpur from 11am to 6pm daily.

Entrance is free of charge for all visitors.