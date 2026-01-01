PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 — The coordinated inspection process at the departure gates of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, which began today, has received positive feedback from travellers and has helped smooth movement at the country’s main gateway.

Royal Malaysian Customs Department director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said that based on her observation at the terminal early this morning, both travellers and flight crew were satisfied with the smoother passenger flow following the implementation of the new initiative.

“It has indeed made things easier for passengers. Some overnight flight crew even gave a thumbs up to officers at the airport.

“Alhamdulillah, our target of achieving seamless traffic movement at KLIA Terminal 1 has been met,” she told Bernama.

Anis Rizana also said the relocation of Customs scanning machines that are no longer in use at the departure gates proceeded smoothly without affecting passenger movement at KLIA Terminal 1.

Customs inspections on travellers departing Malaysia would be consolidated at the departure gates of KLIA Terminal 1 beginning today (January 1, 2026).

The Transport Ministry (MoT)said the new initiative would allow passengers to experience a smoother flow before boarding their flights, while reducing congestion and waiting time at the departure zone.

Yesterday, Customs said improvements to the scanning and detection processes for contraband involving international passengers at KLIA Terminal 1 are part of efforts to optimise traffic flow at the airport.

The department said that in line with the agreed operational coordination, security screening at the departure gates of KLIA Terminal 1 is now carried out by the Aviation Security (AVSEC) division of Malaysia Airports, in accordance with established civil aviation security functions and standards.

It also said that the approach strengthens operational cooperation between Customs, the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency, and AVSEC through risk-based scanning methods supported by intelligence and current trend analysis. — Bernama