KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning at the alert level for several areas in Sarawak until January 3.

MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, in a statement today, said the affected areas include Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei (Pakan, Sarikei and Meradong), Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah, Bintulu and Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi).

He said the public can obtain the latest weather updates through MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca mobile application and the department’s official social media platforms.

Enquiries can also be made via the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama