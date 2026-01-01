GEORGE TOWN, Jan 1 — Tourism Malaysia will expand the scope of the Charter Flight Matching Grant (GSPC) to include the cruise sector starting this year, as part of a strategic move to encourage more international tourist arrivals via sea routes.

Tourism Malaysia deputy chairman, Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said previously, the grant was focused solely on charter flights. However, recognising the significant potential of the cruise industry, the government has decided to extend the incentive to cover cruises as well.

“Until now, Tourism Malaysia has provided grants for charter flights but not for cruises.

“Starting in 2026, we will expand the scope of the grant to allow cruise operators, agents, or tour operators bringing cruise ships to Malaysia, particularly to Penang, to apply,” he said after a cruise passenger welcome event at the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) today in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026).

He added that the total allocation for the grant is RM50 million, supporting both the aviation and cruise sectors, though no specific breakdown has been set for the cruise industry.

Today’s VMY2026 welcome programme is part of a coordinated effort by Tourism Malaysia across 55 strategic entry points nationwide, including airports, ports, and major transportation hubs, to boost the spirit of Malaysian hospitality and raise awareness about Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

In Penang, the programme was held simultaneously at two other key entry points: Penang International Airport and the Butterworth Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) station.

Yeoh, who is also Penang Port Commission chairman, said that although the name of the grant will remain the same, its scope has been expanded to include the entry of tourists via sea routes.

This is in line with efforts to make Penang Port one of the leading cruise hubs in the region, supporting the goal of increasing high-spending tourist arrivals.

Tourism Malaysia is targeting nearly one million cruise passengers to arrive in Malaysia via Penang in 2026, reflecting the recovery of the international cruise industry and ongoing government efforts to strengthen the sector.

Yeoh also expects 170 international cruise ship arrivals in Penang in 2026, up from the 120 ships in 2025.

Penang remains one of Malaysia’s key cruise destinations, with a record of approximately 1.5 million cruise passengers in 2024, highlighting the state’s strong potential in maritime tourism.

Last year, 700,000 cruise passengers arrived in Penang.

On the promotion front, Yeoh said Tourism Malaysia will continue to ramp up digital promotions, collaborate with influencers, and organise food festivals to highlight gastronomic tourism, particularly in Penang, which is renowned as a food paradise.

“Penang is famous for its unique cuisine. We want to encourage creativity so that traditional dishes can be presented in a modern way, without compromising their original identity,” he added.

Meanwhile, a European tourist, Brant Morris, 54, shared that he planned his trip to Penang specifically to experience the local food recommended on social media.

“I watched several videos about Penang street food and wanted to try it myself, especially local favourites like char kway teow and assam laksa,” he said. — Bernama