Malaysian couple and passersby work together to rescue stray dog stuck in a trap in Kuala Kubu Baru (VIDEO)

Nahur and the team of cyclists and motorcyclists managed to successfully free the dog from the trap along the road on Sunday afternoon. — Picture courtesy of Nahur Kamel Omar

PETALING JAYA, Dec 22 — A couple together with passersby rescued a dog that was caught in a trap along the Kuala Kubu Baru road recently.

Nahur Kamel Omar, 47, and his wife who were travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Fraser’s Hill on Sunday afternoon spotted a dog that was trapped in a trap, and its neck caught in barbed wires.

“The dog was caught in thick wires and my wife and I were struggling to free the dog from the wires around its neck.

“We didn’t have the tools nor the manpower to release the dog from the wires caught in its neck.”

The couple who bought dog food and wanted to feed the dog was shocked upon finding the dog stuck in the trap.

He told MalayMail that he and his wife were unable to get the barbed wires out of the dog’s neck and it was then where they called out to motorcyclists for help.

“I called two cyclists who were passing the road at that time and asked their help to release the dog.

“Then a motorcyclist came. He had a hacksaw and helped to cut the thick barbed wire. It took us about half an hour as the wires around the dog’s neck were thick.”

He said that a team of seven people including him and his wife eventually freed the dog and it was last seen wandering at the side of the road.

Asked as to why he went the extra mile to rescue the dog with the passersby, Nahur said that helping animals and the helpless is preached by all religions.

“Helping the less fortunate is something that we all can do in our own possible way within our means. Doing good is something that we all can do on a daily basis,” he said.