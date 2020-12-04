Terengganu woman sells breakfast for RM1 to help people on tight budget under CMCO

Nurul Hidayu ( far right) aims to have 100 menu items available at her stall by next year. — Picture from Facebook/nurulhidayu.angah

PETALING JAYA, Dec 4 — A woman in Terengganu has set out to help those on a tight budget by selling breakfast items for just RM1 at her stall in Kampung Tasik Padang Khabor.

Nurul Hidayu Zulkifli, 34, has been posting regular updates on her Facebook page showing the mouth-watering array of food she has for sale each day, including nasi lemak, nasi minyak, rice porridge, fried noodles, cakes, and several types of kuih.

She told Harian Metro that she started her business on October 14 with just four menu items for sale.

Since then, she has expanded her menu and offers up to 70 different items on some days.

Nurul Hidayu said she doesn’t aim to make huge profits but hopes that her RM1 breakfast can feed those feeling the economic pinch of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“My intention is not to make big profits but it’s more towards helping people who are in need.

“If people are affected (by the CMCO), I hope that at the very least, they can buy from my stall and save some money.

“My goal is to have 100 types of menu items by next year to offer more variety and fulfil our customers’ requests,” said Nurul Hidayu.

Nurul Hidayu regularly switches up the menu and gets help from family members to prepare the food each day. — Pictures from Facebook/nurulhidayu.angah

With an unbeatable price of just RM1, it’s not unusual for Nurul Hidayu’s food to sell out within an hour of the stall opening at 7am.

Nurul Hidayu said she feels great knowing that families with many children can afford to buy more items at her stall compared to other places.

“There are some customers who come with six kids and they have fun knowing that they can pick two to three items for each person compared to buying from other places.”

Nurul Hidayu gets help from 10 family members including her aunt, siblings, and cousins to prepare the food each day.

She said she’s happy to keep the stall up and running as long as people keep coming back to buy from her.

63 menu esok gaissssss🤗🤗🤗 Badi mari awal neh🥰 Se lg patuhi sop ye,jaga jarak😊 Tgok menu dikomen deh,jgn setok karung doh lah😂😂 Posted by Nurul Hidayu Angah on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Customers have given two thumbs up to Nurul Hidayu’s stall, saying that the food doesn’t compromise on taste despite the low price.

“Usually, cheap food doesn’t taste great but this stall is different, all the food I’ve tried here is good,” said 18-year-old Nurin Nazirah Mohd Noor.

Amy Syafika Nazri, 25, and her two friends were willing to make the long journey from Kampung Mak Kemas to try the RM1 breakfast at Nurul Hidayu’s stall.

She said that the low prices meant RM5 could go a long way between the three of them.

“This is the first time I’ve bought breakfast for RM1.

“Usually, RM5 can only buy breakfast for one person but now we can use RM5 to buy items that can be shared between the three of us.”