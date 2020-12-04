Ebit Lew sponsors five bicycles to Foodpanda delivery walkers to aid with their delivery services

Ustaz Ebit Lew (in green) presenting the lightweight bicycles to help the delivery walkers with their food orders around Kuala Lumpur. — Picture via Facebook/EbitLew

PETALING JAYA, Dec 4 — Malaysian preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew brought joy to five Foodpanda delivery walkers this morning by presenting them a bicycle each to help them with their work.

Lew wrote on Facebook that the delivery walkers, also known as “Foodpanda Pink Walkers” do not own motorcycles and have been commuting to work using public transport.

The preacher was moved after finding out their backgrounds, with one of the delivery walkers, an SPM holder who has been working to support her mother.

“One of the best feelings for her is when she gives a portion of her salary — RM500 — to her mother and that warms my heart.

“All five of them have been working hard to support their own family respectively with their Foodpanda job amid such trying times.”

Lew added that the main feature of the bicycle is that it has nine gears which makes them lightweight bicycles that would help them with their transportation around the city.

The post has reached 25,000 likes at the time of writing with many applauding the preacher’s good deed of helping the delivery walkers.