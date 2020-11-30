Former Mrs Malaysia 2016 Vanessa Yoong sets up baking business with daughter

Former Mrs Malaysia 2016 Vanessa Yoong's teddy bear cookies during her first Instalive session with pharmaceutical chain Guardian recently. — Photo courtesy of Vanessa Yoong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Friends of former Mrs Malaysia 2016 Vanessa Yoong are a lucky lot.

As she likes to bake, she shares the results of her efforts with them.

Now, more will get to taste her product as she ha opened a baking business in adeeble.delectables with her eldest daughter Joelle Yap.

Her unplanned entry into the baking business came about as a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“My daughter had to return from New Zealand early this year due to the pandemic.

“Seeing she had time on her hand, we thought why not start a baking business.

“At least she can manage a business during her free time,” said Yoong adding that the business also allows her to fill up her free time during the movement control order (MCO).

After doing the groundwork in September and October, the business officially took off earlier this month.

Just one month into business, Yoong has managed to sign up one corporate account.

“I also have friends who support me," she said revealing that she had orders lined up until Christmas.

One of the many products by adeeble.delectables. — Photo courtesy of Vanessa Yoong

The 45-year-old mother of three has been baking all her life.

“It has been my hobby since young.

“I also sell mooncakes during the Mooncake Festival, after making them for the last ten years.”

Yoong also went live on social media recently, showcasing her baking skills on Instagram recently.

Yoong, who is the finalist of Guardian's The Face of Healthy Beauty last year, said she was approached by Guardian to promote one of their products.

“As baking and cooking is my forte, I was asked to bake using the product.”

Bitten by the live broadcast bug, Yoong, who won the Most Cheerful award, hopes to be able to continue working with them.

“I have proposed to them products that can be used and are waiting for their response.”

Those who want a taste of Yoong's products can click here, and she can also be contacted via her personal Instagram.