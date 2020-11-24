Filipina beauty queen under fire for saying she ‘hates’ K-pop, calls Western culture ‘supreme’

Schweighart drew ire from K-pop fans after she went on a caustic rant against the genre. — Picture from Spotify/IMELDA

PETALING JAYA, Nov 24 — Former Filipina beauty queen Imelda Bautista Schweighart has deleted her social media after posting a controversial “I hate K-pop” comment online.

The Miss Earth Philippines 2016 winner took to Facebook yesterday in a rant that chided Philippine fans of Korean music and accused them of “losing their identity trying to be Koreans.”

“Filipinos are losing their identity trying to be like Koreans. Can you have some pride, please?

“Filipinos are better at speaking English than Koreans. I thought it was the Chinese who was invading us?

“I think we’re getting it wrong. We’re the ones who are always getting invaded,” said the model, who is of German-Philippine heritage.

The comment was part of a rant by Schweighart criticising the popularity of Korean music in the Philippines. — Picture from Facebook/Imelda Bautista Schweighart

She continued her tirade against K-pop in the comments section of her posts, claiming that the genre allegedly encourages young people to have plastic surgery.

“I'm not sure if anyone can identify with (K-pop stars) but if anyone could, it's imagining what you could look like after heavy plastic surgery.

“Insecurity is what they sell. They are not promoting self-love,” wrote Schweighart.

In a reply to another comment, Schweighart described Western culture in comparison as “top-notch” and “supreme.”

Schweighart cited Westerners as a 'supreme' influence on Filipino pop music. — Picture from Facebook/Imelda Bautista Schweighart

Schweighart’s comments have been blasted by Filipinos who are now calling her a “hypocrite” and a “xenophobic, elitist snob.”

Dear Imelda Schweighart,



Just b/c Pinoys love K-Pop, doesn't mean they're already losing their identity.



Appreciating K-Pop doesn't make Pinoys less Pinoy.



On the other hand, you hating K-Pop doesn't make you more Pinoy—that just makes you look like a XENOPHOBIC, ELITIST SNOB. pic.twitter.com/6xrzrHfSW9 — Francis Baraan IV (@MrFrankBaraan) November 23, 2020

Xenophic and hypocrite at its finest! Ms. Imelda Schweighart you were Miss Earth Philippines 2016? I can't believe you were😄 Liking K-Pop doesn't make you any less Filipino po. It is just us appreciating an art made of sensibility. You can never imagine how they resonate to us. pic.twitter.com/hEUjPg9MCe — Ann (@mooniekiddo) November 23, 2020

The 25-year-old has since fallen off the radar and her social media accounts are no longer available online.

She is currently promoting as a singer under the stage name Imelda.

This isn't the first time that Schweighart has landed in hot water due to her controversial views.

She previously gave up her Miss Earth Philippines 2016 crown after backlash erupted over a viral video in which she insulted Miss Earth 2016 winner Katherine Espin from Ecuador.

In the clip, Schweighart accused Espin of having a “fake nose, fake chin, and fake breasts.”