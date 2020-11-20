Terengganu teacher goes beyond the extra mile to deliver study modules to her students amidst CMCO

SMK Kijal Bahasa Melayu teacher, Noor Aniza Che Soh has been delivering study modules to her students during the CMCO. — Photo courtesy of Noor Aniza Che Soh

KUALA LUMPUR, November 20 — The rising numbers of Covid-19 cases has resulted in the closure of schools in Malaysia with all classes conducted online.

A Bahasa Melayu teacher from SMK Kijal in Kemaman, Noor Aniza Che Soh however has gone the extra mile to deliver study modules to her Form Five students who are sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exams.

Aniza who has been teaching for 15 years said that she was prompted to deliver the modules after some of her students faced difficulties in attending her online classes via Google Meet.

“While I was conducting my online classes, I found that there were some students who kept on leaving and rejoining the class.

“After asking these students, I found out that they’re having internet connectivity issues and it is a recurring problem in their housing areas.

“There are also students who couldn’t fully understand the lessons because they’re using a smartphone with a small screen,” Aniza said adding that there are also students who couldn’t attend her classes due to insufficient internet data.

After sharing the problem with her husband, both of them have decided to print out the modules and deliver it to all 38 of her students.

Aniza who’s staying in Kampung Mak Chili in Kemaman has delivered the modules to her students who are living as far as 21 kilometres away from her home.

According to Aniza, this is not her first time delivering modules to her students as she has done it before.

She admitted that online classes don’t have the same impact as to face to face teaching has.

“It has been a second nature to us teachers to teach classes in person and face to face.”

“It’s much more comfortable and impactful because we can see the students personally and solve their problem on the spot.”

She pointed out that online classes are not sufficient for students due to the limited time they get to spend.

Thus she urges parents to play a role in making sure that their children are following online class schedules set by the schools and helping them out with internet accessibility problems.

Noor Aniza has been sending out study modules since the first Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented in March this year.

When the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) was announced, she chose to continue delivering modules to her students as she did before.

She delivers new modules to her students every Friday and all of her study modules are modules from different states in Malaysia.