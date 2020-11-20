Covid-19: Serdang police rope in horses for use to monitor compliance of SOP (VIDEO)

No horsing around when it comes to complying to SOPs ― Picture via Facebook/ Polis Daerah Serdang

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― Serdang police are roping in horses to monitor compliance of Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

The move was undertaken by Seri Kembangan police station with four horses from the force's mounted police patrol unit.

In a Facebook post, the district police said the people gave the thumbs up for the patrolling at housing areas which made them feel safer and hoped the effort will be continued.

District police chief assistant commissioner Razali Abu Samah was quoted by Harian Metro saying that the horses are also put on crime prevention rounds.

“It is hoped that the people can forward whatever information to us when they meet my men.”

He added the patrolling would be concentrated at crowded areas such as business centres, shopping complexes, banks and housing areas.