Yeo Bee Yin, Hannah Yeoh school Syed Saddiq on being the perfect husband in TikTok clip (VIDEO)

The TikTok clip also referenced a Doraemon-related gaffe made by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry back in March. — Screengrabs via Instagram/SyedSaddiq

PETALING JAYA, Nov 6 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman may still be in his bachelor years but he’s already taking notes on how to make his future wife happy.

The former Youth and Sports Minister shared a funny TikTok video on Wednesday where he was schooled by none other than Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh on the best ways to help out one’s spouse at home.

“Parliament season is back on and this is me listening to the most important advice from two superwomen of Malaysia.

“Okay, I’m all ready now!” Syed Saddiq wrote in his caption.

The tips given by Yeoh and Yeo included sharing the housework load, taking care of the children, and never resorting to domestic abuse.

Syed Saddiq then heeded the advice with clips of him washing the dishes and babying his beloved pet cats.

The three politicians also took a jab at the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry’s infamous gaffe on advising married women to talk to their husbands using a Doraemon-like tone.

The TikTok video has gotten over 80,500 likes so far and social media users commended Syed Saddiq for his light-hearted sense of humour.

Some women even started filling the comments section with pick-up lines in the hopes of becoming the Muda co-founder’s other half.

“YB, you look half-Malay, half-mine,” said one user.

“I don’t really understand the second point. Take care of the children? You mean our children?” wrote another.

Yeo praised the pick-up lines on Twitter, writing, "Wah! Such creativity."