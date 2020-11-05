Seremban Flood Food Bank Project raises funds to distribute essentials to flash flood victims

Some volunteers have gone the extra mile to help clean homes and purchase food items for those affected by the flash floods. — Pictures by Suresh Kumar Naidu

PETALING JAYA, Nov 5 — Seremban Flood Food Bank Project started last night to raise funds to distribute food and necessities to residents in Negeri Sembilan who were affected by the flash flood.

Its founder Suresh Kumar Naidu told MalayMail that the initiative was to help Seremban flood victims who had lost their household items including groceries to the flood.

“It is crucial to help the victims whose homes have been hit hard by the floods especially since a lot of their household items cannot be salvaged amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Amid a crisis, we must work together to assist those who are affected and assist in the humblest way we can.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the food bank, clothes donation drive, or the soup kitchen can contact the person-in-charge for more information. — Picture by Suresh Kumar Naidu

The 38-year-old said that the Seremban Flood Food Bank Project was looking for funds from the public and is divided into three parts which are the food bank, soup kitchen and clothes donation.

“The food bank part is where anyone wishes to purchase food items for the victims through online platforms such as Tesco, Shopee, or even Lazada.

“For the soup kitchen, a team of five to 10 volunteers will be cooking meals using cash donations received and will distribute them to the victims once a week while a few volunteers will collect used and new clothes and distribute them to the victims.”

He said that the team also works on a weekly basis where food and dry food items would be distributed to the victims depending on the funds they receive.

Asked as to how the charity group will be travelling to the homes of flood victims amid the conditional movement control order, Suresh said that the volunteers would adhere to strict standard operating procedures (SOP).

“All volunteers will have to adhere to the SOP where there will only be two people in the car and they will wear their masks,” he said.

Anyone who wishes to donate or purchase essential household items for the victims can contact Suresh at 012-2592290.