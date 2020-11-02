Agong congratulates Sungai Buloh Hospital Covid-19 team for Global Health Award recognition

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has congratulated the Sungai Buloh Hospital for being recognised at the Global Health Awards (GLA) 2020 for its unwavering efforts to fight the pandemic. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah congratulated the Sungai Buloh Hospital Covid-19 team on being awarded recognition for its unwavering efforts to fight the pandemic by the Global Health Awards (GLA) 2020.

Specially mentioning Infectious Disease Department head Dr Suresh Kumar and Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Department head Dr Shaiful Azman Zakaria, His Majesty also congratulated the hospital's entire Covid-19 team for the recognition.

In a statement posted on Istana Negara's official Facebook page, the Agong said the recognition had raised the country's status in the world stage.

1 November 2020 - KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong menzahirkan ucapan tahniah kepada Ketua Jabatan...

“Al-Sultan Abdullah appreciates the dedication and sacrifices by the doctors and also the hospital's Covid-19 team in battling the pandemic.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also praised their excellent efforts in treating Covid-19 patients and eradicate this life-threatening epidemic.”

Hours before the Agong's statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also extended similar wishes for the doctors and the hospital.

Dr Suresh Kumar has 15 years' experience as an infectious disease consultant at Sungai Buloh Hospital while Dr Shaiful Azman specialises in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care since 1996 and had worked at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital at Kelantan.

Dr Sureh Kumar had recently been to Sabah to assist in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The regional Asia-Pacific awards aim to recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets that have maintained consistently high standards in delivering quality care and pushed the boundaries of delighting their customers at every stage and in every interaction.

Sungai Buloh Hospital was designated as Malaysia's main Covid-19 hospital in March.