Subang Jaya man wins praises online for moving neighbour’s clothes to shelter during rainy weather

Screen capture from Nur Syazana Izham’s CCTV recording showing her neighbour removing her clothes hanger stands from the sun to the porch area. — Source from Facebook/ Nur Syazana Izham

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — A man in Subang Jaya has won praises from social media users after he went to great lengths to help his neighbour keep her laundry dry.

A four-minute 28 seconds CCTV recording showed the man using a hook to drag two clothes hanger stands from under the sun to the porch area while standing in his house compound.

It has since gone viral on social media.

Speaking to Malay news portal Harian Metro, the owner of the clothes Nur Syazana Izham said although they were neighbours, they seldom spoke to each other.

“That makes his action of helping me to move my clothes more heartwarming,” said the 35-year-old Subang Jaya Municipal Council administrative assistant.

The mother of two, who stays in USJ 12, told the portal that the incident took place on October 2.

“On that day, there was heavy rain in the area. Thinking all my clothes would have gotten wet under the rain, I was surprised to find the contrary when I returned home that day.”

“A check on my CCTV found my neighbour, whom I call ‘uncle’, had moved my clothes hanger stands under the porch,” she said.

Syazana said she was thankful for her neighbour’s help although they were not close despite staying next to each other for the past six years.