Indonesians take to TikTok in protest of country’s new labour law, threaten to expose politicians’ affairs, sexual encounters (VIDEO)

Indonesians are threatening to expose their scandalous relationships with lawmakers in opposing the new labour law. — Screengrab via Twitter/omamamay

PETALING JAYA, Oct 9 — Indonesia’s controversial labour law known as the ‘Omnibus Law’ passed on Monday, has sparked furore among its citizens for crippling labour rights and harming the environment.

Indonesians have taken to the streets since Monday to protest the controversial legislation which undermines labour rights, threatens indigenous community rights and environmental protections which was rushed through parliament without consultation, reported CNN.

On social media however, a group of young women, and men have taken the protest on social app TikTok and to a whole new level.

Among numerous musical videos at demonstrations in major cities around Indonesia, many young women, and a few men have begun uploading alleged proof of scandalous affairs involving themselves – and members of Indonesia’s House of Representatives (DPR).

In the videos, they posted accompanying messages which included threats to lawmakers to expose their one-night stands and scandalous relationships to the public, if the omnibus law was enacted.

Some were more direct in their claims with a few disclosing details such as names of hotels and room numbers where the scandalous affairs took place.