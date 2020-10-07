Figure-hugging RM80 turtleneck face mask dress sells out after supermodel Kate Moss’ younger sister seen in it

The two-in-one face mask dress by UK-based retailer Pretty Little Thing is the latest style trend born out of the pandemic. ― Pictures via Pretty Little Thing

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― You can always leave it to the fashion industry to capitalise on the latest trends.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks have become the most sought after fashion accessory of 2020.

The latest fashion statement that’s flying off the racks? A functional two-in-one dress that comes with a built-in face mask.

All thanks to the sister of ‘90s supermodel Kate Moss, 22-year-old half-sister Lottie Moss who was spotted in a black figure-hugging number by UK-based retailer Pretty Little Thing.

Lottie, a model with over 300,000 Instagram followers, was seen on the streets of London in late September donning the long-sleeved bodycon jersey dress with a neckline that goes all the way up to cover the nose and mouth using ear loops.

The dress which retails for £15 (RM80) was sold out shortly after the model wore it but has since been restocked with limited supply, The Independent reported.

“This has now been restocked so is still available in some sizes,” a spokesperson for the retailer said.

Not the first of its kind, the mask-dress combination has also been adopted by designers in the US.

Tribes of Kin launched a similar design Covid Turtle Mask Dress in black and royal blue, but unlike Pretty Little Thing’s affordable price tag, the Brooklyn-based lifestyle label’s creation retails for US$199 (RM827).

“The turtle mask dress came about in the middle of quarantine one afternoon when I forgot my mask at home and had to turn around to go all the way back to get my face covering,” brand creator Mia Anyinke told New York Post.

“I said to myself why not just design a dress with the neck part long enough to double as a mask/face covering.”

If you’re looking to incorporate this little black dress to fit the new normal, it’s important to keep in mind that jersey material, which is known for its stretchy quality isn’t the best protection barrier against Covid-19, compared to tightly-woven fabrics.