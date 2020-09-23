After two years of walking to sell keropok, now Kedah man owns a keropok stall

From selling keropok packets to owning a stall, Dinie Shazwi's hard work has definitely paid off. — Picture via Facebook/UdangMayoSungaiPetani

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 — Hard work has paid off for a Kedah stall owner, Dinie Shazwi, who used to walk to eateries to sell his packets of keropok in a basket.

“I used to sell the keropok that was priced at RM2 per packet and I met many characters along the way.

“And some people chased me away, mocked me, while there were others who were kind enough to support my keropok business.”

Dinie also apologised for disturbing people’s mealtime by promoting his keropok and said that it was crucial for him at that point in time to sustain himself as money was tight for him.

“I am thankful, however, to those who supported me such as the food court owners and other sellers who allowed me the opportunity to walk around and sell my RM2 keropok.

“During those two years of walking around to earn an income, I remember wishing I owned a stall and two years later, my dreams have been fulfilled.”

He also said that he was looking into expanding his business and promised himself that he would work harder to become a better businessman.

In an earlier Facebook post, the stall owner wrote that he will be recruiting two other kitchen crew workers in his stall.

Dinie’s keropok food stall is open from 5pm until 11pm and is located at the Garden Station Food Court, Sungai Petani.

Many people applauded the man’s effort and congratulated him for his success, while others hoped that his business would continue to expand.