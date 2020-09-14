Malaysian man ‘loses’ phone, finds in nearby jungle nearby, with selfies of unlikely perpetrator (VIDEO)

The unlikely thief shared his photography skills in the phone's camera roll. — Twitter/@Zackrydz

KUALA LUMPUR, September 14 — A Malaysian man found his phone in a jungle nearby his house after it went missing and to his surprise, the ‘thief’ left a series of selfies.

Sharing his experience on Twitter, user Zackrydz said that he thought his phone had been stolen while he was sleeping at home a few days ago.

Something yang korang takkan jumpa setiap abad. Semalam pagi tido bangun bangun tengahari phone hilang. Cari cari satu rumah geledah sana sini semua takde then last last jumpa casing phone je tinggal bawah katil tapi phonenya takde. Sambung bawah. pic.twitter.com/0x54giujnY — z (@Zackrydz) September 13, 2020

According to Zackrydz, he had searched all over his house for his phone and all he could find was the casing of his phone which was odd to him.

“It’s impossible to say there was a break-in as all the stuff inside my house are still there and there are no signs of anyone having broken in.”

“And if it was stolen by a thief, why would the thief leave the casing under the bed and take off with the phone?” he wrote in his Twitter thread.

He tried using the remote location phone tracking app but to no avail as his phone was offline.

After almost two days of calling and searching for his phone, Zackrydz who was searching for his phone at a nearby jungle when he finally heard a tone, leading him to his ‘stolen’ phone.

“I checked my phone’s gallery and found out my phone, was ‘stolen’ by a monkey.”

“I don’t know when there there was a monkey living in my housing area but damn you monkey, you’ve made my life miserable for the past couple of days,” he said, adding that he tried to catch the ‘thief’ by luring it with another phone but the suspect didn’t show up.

The thief even took the chance to showcase its photography skills by taking some photos and videos of itself and some trees prior to the phone being discovered.

As it turns out, Zackrydz wasn’t the only victim as the monkey had also stolen and broken two of his neighbours phone previously.

Zackrydz post has been retweeted more than 400 times with comments from other users finding it amusing.