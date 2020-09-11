Canadian man finds mouse passed out after nibbling on cannabis plant, puts it through ‘rehab’

The mouse, found by Sullivan in his cannabis patch. The rodent had apparently passed out after nibbling on the cannabis. — Picture via Facebook/ Colin Sullivan

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — When a Canadian man found a mouse passed out after nibbling on cannabis planted by him, he opted for rehabilitation for it rather than release.

Colin Sullivan from New Brunswick in Canada, kept a diary of its recovery, documenting its “progress”.

Taking to his Facebook, Sullivan wrote that he caught the rodent eating the plant for two days before passing out.

Cannabis is legal in Canada.

“He’s missing an ear so it may be self-med for his PTSD but I still think it’s time for an intervention.

“I’ll let him sleep this one off but when he wakes up he’s getting a real stern talking to,” he wrote in the September 2 post.

In an update the next day, Sullivan said he put the mouse in a cage to recover.

“He’s been weaned to one medium leaf per day and seems to be adjusting well. One day at a time, My Friend, One day at a time.”

In his latest update on September 7, Sullivan wrote the mouse was ready to be released.

“After a long and desperate battle with addiction, this little mouse has grinded up his struggle, picked out the seeds and stems and is ready to roll out.”

“He did his very cannibest and was awarded his first 12 Step chip. I may have been the one to open his cage but he was the one who set himself free. So long my friend, till we meet again.”

While many were amused with Sullivan’s posts, one Facebook user commented that he was doing it to get his posts viralled.

“The mouse has wet patches on the fur and signs of attack/illness in the first series of pictures. He’s just f***ing about with different mice to get his posts shared. People regularly kill rodents for eating their marijuana crops so he’s likely doing this and making a joke out of it,” wrote Lucy Mizon.

Replying to Mizon, Jillian Ledonne asked her to calm down.

“It got your attention! It made me laugh and I bet thousands more people. Chillax and smile. The world is bad enough.”