Rent-a-daddy: Australian man offers services to be a father figure to kids, for a price

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — An Australian man is offering himself to be a part time father figure for a fee of A$30 (RM90.95) per hour.

Truck driver Jake Orr from New South Wales, Australia is trying out a new career path to get away from his usual day job as a truck driver through his innovative idea called “rent-a-daddy.”

By using a rather comical approach, Orr has posted a selfie of himself along with the list of his “Rent a Daddy” services on all of his social media platforms.

“Has your baby daddy been acting up? Tired of him playing games? Does he put drugs and his mates before his kids?”

“Get yourself a rent a daddy!!” Orr said in his advertisement.

In his advertisement, it is stated that Orr’s “Rent a Daddy” services includes him spending his time for one to two weekends per month and he can attend up to three activities of the kids choice.

Besides that, he will also attend all of the child’s sporting events apart from giving a three-hour instructional learning of valuable life skills which includes lessons about car maintenance and mowing the lawn.

Trying out a new career move to get away from trucks so everybody get onboard and support your boy. Rent a daddy... Posted by Jake James on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

To top it off, Orr’s “Rent-a-Daddy” services also includes pickups and drop offs to daycares and schools.

Orr stated that there will be extra charges for family events, birthday parties, families’ selfies and not forgetting to change their Facebook relationship status.

The standard rate for his services is A$30 (RM90.95) per hour but there’s a 20 per cent surcharge per hour for Sundays after 4pm.

The “Rent a Daddy” is also available to go on dinner dates and the renters are expected to pay for the meals.

He also padded that “private time is negotiable upon application as long as kids are to be asleep or absent from premises.”'

Making an effort to be as accessible as possible, the “Rent a Daddy” accepts multiple forms of payments which includes cash, debit, Afterpay and ZipPay.

Jake Orr's post has garnered over 2,000 likes and has been shared over 1,000 times on Facebook with comments from users finding the post amusing.