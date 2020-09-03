Covid-19: Canada’s public health chief advises people to wear face mask during sex

Aside from condoms, health experts are now asking people to wear face masks during sex. ― Picture via Pxhere.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Canada’s chief public health officer has advised people to wear a face mask besides a condom during sex in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement posted on Canada’s Public Health Agency website, Dr Theresa Tam wrote that while current evidence shows there was a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids, sexual activity with new partners does increase the risk of getting or passing Covid-19 through close contact, like kissing.

“Sex can be complicated in the time of Covid-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for Covid-19.”

“Like other activities during Covid-19 that involve physical closeness, there are some things you can do to minimise the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus,” she said.

Dr Tam added that if one chose to engage in an in-person sexual encounter with someone outside of their household or close contacts bubble, the most important step was to establish a trusting relationship with your sexual partner.

“Risk can be reduced by monitoring yourself for symptoms of Covid-19 and not having sex if you or your partner is experiencing symptoms.

“Limiting your use of alcohol and other substances so you and your partner(s) are able to make safe decisions.”

She added that kissing should be skipped and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness and consider using a face mask that covers the nose and mouth.

“By taking these precautions and staying conscious of the risks we assume, Canadians can find ways to enjoy physical intimacy while safeguarding the progress we have all made containing Covid-19,” said Dr Tam.

Canada has to date recorded 129,425 Covid-19 cases including 9,132 deaths.