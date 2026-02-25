MARANG, Feb 25 — Gazing up at the sky, a group of pupils at a school here no longer see God’s creation merely as part of the natural landscape, but as a dream they hope to pursue and one day turn into reality as adults.

No longer limited to aspiring to become police officers, soldiers or teachers, pupils at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gong Nangka now set their sights on exploring the blue skies. And it all began with one teacher’s passion for aerospace, particularly aviation.

After transferring from a primary school in Jerantut, Pahang, to SK Gong Nangka in 2014, Syed Hasan Syukri Tuan Hadi, 48, found an opportunity to share his love for aviation with his pupils, which led to the establishment of the Aeronautics Club a year later.

“I opened up opportunities for pupils to get to know the world of aviation. When I was young, I was never exposed to this field. Who knows, if I had been given earlier exposure, I might be a pilot today instead of an educator,” Syed Hasan Syukri told Bernama recently.

A self-driven initiative

Elaborating further, the Terengganu-born teacher from Tuan Mandak, Kuala Nerus, said his interest in aircraft developed while he was teaching in Jerantut, after being introduced to the field by a nephew working in aerospace engineering.

“At my previous school, I once organised an aeronautics exhibition. It was only a one-day event where I displayed my collection of aircraft replicas. But that was as far as it went.

“After moving to SK Gong Nangka, the opportunity to share aviation knowledge with pupils arose when the school resource centre took part in a resource centre rating competition. The teacher in charge asked if I had vehicle replicas for display. I lent my aircraft models, and I saw how interested the pupils were in the exhibits,” he said, adding that this sparked the idea of forming the Aeronautics Club, which was realised in 2015.

Not stopping at merely establishing the club, the English language teacher went a step further by building a flight simulator using recycled materials such as car seats and old computers in a corner of the school resource centre, to give pupils the experience of being inside an aircraft cockpit.

Syed Hasan Syukri used his own money, along with contributions from several other teachers and assistance from external parties, to build the simulator at a cost of about RM5,000 compared with RM20,000 if new equipment had been used.

Beyond training and tests, members also have opportunities to visit aviation-related locations such as Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Nerus, the air traffic control tower, maintenance hangars in Sepang, Selangor, as well as aviation academies in Melaka and Kelana Jaya, Selangor. — Bernama pic

Second flight simulator built

Encouraged by the pupils’ excitement at ‘piloting an aircraft’ using the first simulator, Syed Hasan Syukri, now the club’s adviser, went on to build a second flight simulator in 2022.

Named ‘GoSim22’, the second simulator was also made using recycled materials, but cost only about RM2,000 due to its smaller size.

“The second simulator is smaller so that it can be easily dismantled and reassembled, and fit into the back of a four-wheel-drive vehicle, as we are often invited to take part in exhibitions, including at the Terengganu Science and Creativity Centre (PSKT) in Kuala Terengganu,” he said.

Despite its smaller size, GoSim22 was developed using more up-to-date software to provide clearer and more realistic visuals, allowing club members, known as ‘cadets’, to experience flying an aircraft in a more lifelike manner.

Each member undergoes a 15-minute simulator session under the supervision of a teacher.

Syed Hasan Syukri said the club, which is oriented towards exposing pupils to careers in aviation, introduces them to the basics of flight through a curriculum somewhat similar to that of aviation academies.

“Topics covered include the History of Aviation, Theory of Flight, Aircraft Systems, Aviation Meteorology, Aviation Mathematics and Human Limitations.

“Although these topics sound heavy, the content has been simplified to suit the cognitive abilities of primary school pupils and aligned with the classroom curriculum,” he said, adding that the programme complements subjects such as English, Science and Mathematics.

After completing all modules, club members are assessed through a Simulator Test, which requires them to ‘fly an aircraft’ safely from one airport to another while adhering to aviation operating procedures taught earlier.

Beyond training and tests, members also have opportunities to visit aviation-related locations such as Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Nerus, the air traffic control tower, maintenance hangars in Sepang, Selangor, as well as aviation academies in Melaka and Kelana Jaya, Selangor.

“Besides pilots and flight attendants, I want pupils to realise that the aviation world offers many career paths, including engineers and other technical specialists.

“Our great hope, shared by the headmaster and other teachers, is to see SK Gong Nangka pupils build careers in aviation. This would not only change their lives, as many come from rural areas and B40 families, but also promise a bright future,” he said.

Young cadets' discipline takes priority

Over its 11 years of existence, the Aeronautics Club has recruited 90 selected members from among Year Four to Year Six pupils, based on their year-end examination results and discipline, proving that the club values character, commitment and dedication alongside academic performance.

Each year, only 18 to 22 pupils are selected, motivating others to study hard and maintain good discipline in order to be chosen.

“Aircraft have a natural appeal; no need for much explanation. On top of that, club members wear pilot uniforms, so everyone wants to look stylish in a pilot’s outfit. But the club curriculum is quite demanding, so teachers only offer membership to eligible pupils, which indirectly motivates others to study harder.

“Through their involvement, members not only learn the basics of aviation but also develop strong discipline. They are constantly reminded to maintain a neat appearance, especially when wearing the pilot uniform, which symbolises responsibility and professionalism,” he said.

Cooperation and contributions drive the club's success

At the same time, Syed Hasan Syukri expressed gratitude that he is not alone in running the club’s activities, such as simulation training and flight tests at the school, which has made history as the first of its kind among primary schools in Terengganu.

In addition to strong support from fellow teachers, the Parent-Teacher Association has also contributed financially to ensure the club’s continued success.

More notably, the club receives guidance from two professional advisers - a pilot serving with a leading airline and an aviation engineer from Terengganu.

“Although both are currently working overseas, they have never been stingy in sharing guidance and advice on our technical aviation curriculum online, so that club members continue to receive relevant knowledge and direction,” he said.

Inspiration and reference point

Today, the SK Gong Nangka Aeronautics Club is no longer just an ordinary school club, but an inspiration to pupils beyond the school and a reference point for schools nationwide.

Syed Hasan Syukri and the club’s coordinating teacher, Tengku Ahmad Fareez Tengku Abdul Aziz, are often kept busy hosting visitors from schools across various states keen to learn how to develop similar simulators.

“The school now has to limit visits to just one per month so as not to disrupt teaching and learning processes,” he said.

Beyond hosting visitors, the club has represented Terengganu at the national level through participation in various programmes and events.

In addition to frequent involvement in exhibitions and carnivals at PSKT, teachers and club members were also selected to attend the National Convention of the School Transformation Programme 2025 in Melaka and the National Teachers’ Festival in 2019 in Penang.

Aiming for success in the blue skies

For club members, the opportunity to use the flight simulator is not about play or leisure, but a starting point in the pursuit of their dreams.

Twelve-year-old Nur Airis Rania Nirazmi said she joined the club as preparation for her dream of becoming a flight attendant.

“I’ve learned many things from this club, such as in-flight safety and how to perform prayers while travelling by air.

“Besides that, interacting with visiting guests from other schools has helped me sharpen my communication skills, which are essential for a flight attendant,” said the Year Six pupil.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Ahmad Adhwa Azam Almanizam said he had dreamed of joining the club since Year Two, after being drawn to the neat and spotless pilot-like uniforms worn by members every Tuesday.

“Before joining the club, my ambition was to become a teacher, but now I want to be a pilot. Although it’s challenging, I will study hard, especially Mathematics and Science, to pursue my dream,” he said.

Drone academy programme

Meanwhile, SK Gong Nangka headmaster Azlan Ali said he is proud to see the dedication of teachers and pupils working together to drive the Aeronautics Club forward.

Due to high demand for membership, he said the school has this year developed the ‘Go Nang Drone Academy’ programme, which exposes pupils to the basics of drone flight, control techniques, safety aspects and ethical use.

“For now, we have not officially recruited members, but five moderately specified drones have been purchased by myself and teachers for use in this programme.

“We want pupils to see the wide range of careers involving drone technology, including photography, smart agriculture and security, which are increasingly in demand,” he said, while praying for the success of all his pupils in gaining knowledge and achieving their dreams.

SK Gong Nangka currently has 464 pupils. — Bernama