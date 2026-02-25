KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The public has been urged to undergo early screening for tuberculosis (TB) and adopt a healthy lifestyle to maintain optimal immunity and prevent the infectious disease.

Deputy director-general of Health (Public Health) Dr Ismuni Bohari said immediate treatment and early detection are key to allowing patients to recover fully and to break the chain of infection within the community.

He said the TB infection rate in the country has remained stable at 61 to 80 cases per 100,000 population since 2015, but cautioned the public against complacency.

“Our task at the preventive level is to identify as many individuals as possible who may have been infected by an index case and treat them immediately. The more people we can detect and treat, the better, as it prevents further transmission.

“Most importantly, maintain your body’s immunity by practising a healthy lifestyle, staying active, and avoiding smoking. For young children, ensure they receive the BCG vaccination as early protection,” he said during Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme titled ”Ancaman Tibi: Jangan Ambil Mudah” last night.

Dr Ismuni also advised symptomatic individuals to wear face masks and seek screening before attending community activities in enclosed spaces to protect those with lower immunity.

Meanwhile, Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) respiratory consultant Datuk Dr Mat Zuki Mat Jaeb highlighted the importance of detecting latent TB, a condition in which the bacteria remain in the body without causing symptoms.

He said that TB bacteria can remain dormant in the body for years and become active only when an individual’s immunity weakens due to age or chronic diseases such as diabetes and kidney failure.

“TB is not just about a prolonged cough. It can attack other organs, including the brain, which can be fatal or cause permanent disabilities such as paralysis if treatment is delayed.

“We have the latest rapid screening methods, such as the tuberculin skin test or Mantoux test and blood tests, to detect the bacteria early. TB treatment is free, and the disease is fully curable if patients adhere to the prescribed medication regime,” he said.

He also reminded patients not to discontinue treatment prematurely, even if they begin to feel better, to avoid the development of Multi-Drug Resistant TB (MDR-TB), which is significantly more difficult and time-consuming to treat. — Bernama