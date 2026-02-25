KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming continued his annual Ramadan tradition by joining personnel of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) for “sahur” (predawn meal during Ramadan) at the Seputeh Fire and Rescue Station here today.

During the programme, Nga spent time mingling with the “red heroes” and personally prepared sahur dishes, cooking kuetiau and roti canai as well as brewing teh tarik.

The event marked the second such initiative since it was introduced during Ramadan last year at the Jalan Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station.

Nga said the programme would continue in the future as a gesture of solidarity and moral support for the 15,000 JBPM personnel nationwide.

“They are extraordinary individuals. Whenever disaster strikes, they are on the front line and among the first to arrive at the scene, serving as a pillar of safety for the nation.

“With Hari Raya approaching, many firefighters have had to freeze their leave to prepare for any eventuality. Their sacrifices, service and contributions must always be remembered and appreciated,” he told reporters.

Also present were JBPM Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad, JBPM Kuala Lumpur director Hassan ‘As’ari Omar, and 20 fire and rescue station chiefs in the federal capital.

Nga added that the ministry remains committed to ensuring that JBPM’s assets and equipment nationwide are in optimal condition ahead of the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations. — Bernama